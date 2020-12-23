SDMC allows recruitment of foreign workers to Sarawak from Jan 1, 2021

KUCHING (Dec 23): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to allow the recruitment of foreign workers to Sarawak with effect from Jan 1, 2021.

In announcing this, its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the committee’s latest decision was in view of the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the state involving illegal immigrants.

“If you’ve noticed, in the last few weeks, a lot of the positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak involved PATI.

“After taking into consideration, we decided to allow the recruitment of foreign workers to Sarawak and hope that by doing so, the entry of illegal immigrants can be reduced and as such, the source of positive Covid-19 cases will also go down,” he told a press conference here today.

MORE TO COME