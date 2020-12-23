SDMC publishes approved flight schedule for Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 23): Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has published the approved airlines flight schedule and frequency to the state for public reference.

Those interested can view and download the approved flight schedule here.

For flights coming into the state, Malaysia Airlines has been approved to operate a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching at 4pm arrival time daily, except Tuesday.

The approved flight schedule for AirAsia departing from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching is at 2pm arrival time daily, except Tuesday.

AirAsia flights from Kota Kinabalu to Kuching has been scheduled to arrive at 12pm daily, except Thursday.

Flights from AirAsia travelling from Johor Bahru to Kuching has been fixed to arrive at 10am on Sunday only, while AirAsia flights from Penang to Kuching will arrive every Thursday at 6pm arrival time and flights arriving from Kota Bharu will land every Tuesday at 2pm.

Malindo Air’s flights have also been approved to arrive at Kuching from Kuala Lumpur at 10am daily, except Sunday. Scoot has been permitted to operate a flight from Singapore and to Kuching every Sunday at 7pm.

As for flights coming into Miri, SDMC has stated that Malaysia Airlines has been permitted to operate flights departing from Kuala Lumpur and arriving in Miri at 12.30pm on every Saturday, Sunday and Thursday.

AirAsia flights coming into Miri from Kuala Lumpur have been scheduled to arrive on every Saturday at 4pm, Sunday (5pm), Monday (5.30pm), Tuesday (4pm), Wednesday (5.30pm), Thursday (4pm) and Friday (5.30pm).

Flights from AirAsia flying in from Kota Kinabalu to Miri have been fixed at 2pm arrival time daily and a flight has also been approved to arrive from Johor Bahru at Miri on every Saturday at 6pm.

One MASwings flight has been scheduled to arrive at Miri from Labuan at 9am every Thursday.

For flights flying into Sibu, Malaysia Airlines’ flights have been approved by SDMC to arrive at Sibu from Kuala Lumpur at 11am on every Sunday and Thursday.

AirAsia, meanwhile, has been approved to operate flights from Kuala Lumpur to arrive at Sibu at 11am on every Saturday and Tuesday and also one flight from Johor Bahru arrives at 2pm every Saturday.

For Bintulu, SDMC has permitted Malaysia Airlines’ flights to arrive at the city from Kuala Lumpur at 11.30am on every Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday. AirAsia flights, on the other hand, have been scheduled to arrive from Kuala Lumpur at 1pm daily.

Lastly, MASwings has been approved to operate a flight from Kota Kinablu to Limbang at 4.30pm arrival time on every Sunday.

All arrival time scheduled is on estimation basis.

On Tuesday, state Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin urged travellers to exercise caution when purchasing air tickets, as he received public complaints that customers were not refunded after their flights were cancelled for not being approved by SDMC.