SDMC to launch Ops Jala to net illegal immigrants

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will launch Ops Jala to curb the entry of illegal immigrants into Sarawak and the spread of Covid-19, said its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“The details of the operation will be announced in the near future,” he told the Covid-19 daily update press conference yesterday.

The deputy chief minister said SDMC came to the decision after they found illegal immigrants were contributing to the spike in Covid-19 positive cases, especially in Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia.

He said the General Operations Force (PGA) during their daily Ops Benteng patrols had arrested one local and six Indonesian citizens at the Kampung Sungai Aping, Serian intersection.

“There were also 11 Indonesians who were chased out at the jalan tikus (illicit routes) in Kampung Biawak before they could enter Sarawak on December 19 and 20,” he said.

On another note, Uggah said SDMC will be expanding Covid-19 screening activities at factories, farms, and construction sites as a measure to control the spread of the virus in the state following the increase in cases reported in the construction sector in Peninsular Malaysia.

“This is an ongoing activity and we require the cooperation of all, especially owners of premises and employment agencies in Sarawak,” he said.

He said that random screenings have been done on workers of factories, farms, and construction sites since July statewide.

“To date, a total of 7,483 individuals have been screened in Sarawak, and

one individual was found positive while the rest were negative,” he said.