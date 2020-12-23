SMSU responds to suggestion to discipline hospital staff  

SIBU: Sarawak Medical Services Union (SMSU) deputy president Omar Bahrein Unin said the welfare and needs of the frontliners in the health sector should be given attention.

He was responding to a suggestion that the health ministry enforce disciplinary action against hospital staff who fail to abide by Covid-19 SOPs. Omar expressed concern that disciplinary action would have a bad effect on civil servants or health workers who had been serving for a long time in the fight against the pandemic.

“After nearly 11 months of fighting against Covid-19, the services of the front liners should be appreciated.

“Most front liners also risk their lives and families in carrying out their duties to treat patients and in this fight,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Omar believed that the health workers would be concerned with the safety of everyone and comply with the SOPs.

Thus, he believed that disciplinary action against front liners said to have failed to comply with SOP must be looked into further especially on the nature of the offence.