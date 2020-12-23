Socoe the first Sarawakian firm to win APEA award

KUCHING: Homegrown techology firm SOCOE Sdn Bhd (Socoe) made history as being the first Sarawakian company to win the Asia Pacific Enterprise Award (APEA) by bagging the Fast Enterprise Award.

The Fast Enterprise Award Category is awarded to enterprises that have demonstrated rapid growth, in terms of revenue, market share, user base, profit and/or brand recognition. This award competes with all Asia Pacific countries in the region namely Australia, Singapore, Japan, Korea, UAE and more.

“Staying true to our tagline of humanising technology, our goal has always been to utilise technology in enhancing and complementing the human experience.

“From our contactless Border Management System, Empowerment of Local Entrepreneurs and our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with the local villages; our focus has never deviated – People come first, is our DNA,” said Sam Wong, Socoe chief executive officer in a statement.

Among other award recipients in the past include Suntec City Singapore, Lippo Group Indonesia, Mah Sing Group, Resort World Manilla, Zuellig Pharma and many more established Corporations.

Socoe is at the forefront of the Digital Transformation wave in Sarawak; continuing to Build the latest technology, Customize IT Solutions, Integrating Complex Systems, Facilitating eCommerce and Implementing Innovative Technology Solutions and Strategies.

Consistently delivering on promises with a culture of excellence to ensure client satisfaction and revenue generation.

The Award Winning Technology company SOCOE has managed to achieve this historical milestone by adopting a human-centric approach across all it Business Strategies, Work Culture, Technology Development and Projects.

Established in 2007, APEA recognises outstanding entrepreneurs and organizations representing the best the industry has to offer, recognizing entrepreneurial and corporate excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair practices and growth in entrepreneurship.

APEA is the largest regional recognition program, with over 3,000 nominations received each year, and less than one-tenth of that receiving the awards in all 14 markets.