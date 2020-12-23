Survey of Bidayuh NCR land progressing well — Awang Tengah

KUCHING: The implementation of the new native customary right (NCR) land survey initiative programme is progressing very well in the Bidayuh majority areas, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said based on data of the state Land and Survey Department, many NCR land of the Bidayuhs had been surveyed and gazetted under Section 6 and Section 18 of the State Land Code.

He said that surveying of Bidayuh NCR land had been progressing well because of their strong spirit of cooperation.

“The Bidayuh community cooperates well among themselves, and with the authority.

“Generally, they have made genuine claims over their land with strong enough prove that they have the rights over the lands,” he said at the presentation of land titles under Sections 6 and 18 in Kpg Sinjok, Serian yesterday.

He said although the documentations wee not 100 per cent accurate, it helped the authority a lot in the implementation.

He also said that the Land and Survey Dept had recorded 271 applications from the Bidayuh community.

The applications were submitted either through Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) or directly by the villagers themselves.

“The applications involve 140,237ha. One hundred and forty-one applications are for perimeter survey involving 135,120ha, and 121 applications for Section 18 involving 2,057ha.

“The Land and Survey Dept also received nine applications for the survey of ‘bung’ (mounts) involving a total land area of 3,060ha,” he said.

The minister said from the 141 applications of perimeter survey, 102 had been approved, involving land size of 122,828ha.

On the ‘bung’, he said two out of the nine applications had been gazetted while the rest would be gazetted soon.