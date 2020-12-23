Team MoAAAtch crowned champion of inaugural Sarawak BugCrusher 2020 Junior Hackathon

MIRI (Dec 23): Team MoAAAtch of SJKC Chung Hua Bintulu has been crowned the champion of the inaugural junior virtual coding competition, Sarawak BugCrusher 2020 Junior Hackathon, bagging a cash prize of RM1,500 on Dec 21.

The team beat the other 11 groups of primary school teacher-student teams in this competition that was jointly organised by Realfun Learning Centre and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC).

The competition drew pupils aged between 10 and 12 years old from Kuching, Bintulu, Miri, Selangau and Kanowit as they competed for a chance to win RM5,000 worth of cash and prizes.

Besides winning the competition, the champion team also won the competition’s subsidiary awards, namely the “Best Presentation” and “Best Visual &Experience Enhancement” awards.

The team from SJKC Chung Hua Bintulu, represented by teacher Law Shou Fock and pupils Ian Chan, Eason Tiong, and Jaynerson Joelee beat Team EaSY$$$ of SJKC Chung Hua Miri, which was represented by teacher Marie Wong and pupils Eric Hii, Sim Zhi Yang, and Yong Jia Hong to emerge as the competition’s inaugural champion.

In third placing was Team FutureMusk from SJK Chung Hua No 5, Kuching, which was represented by teacher Tan Mui Ping and pupils Lee Bob, Jason Lim and Tan Qian Qian

Team Legend mixed team from Kuching, which was represented by teacher Siti Arafah Sa’adi and pupils Amira Darwisha, Aqeel Zharif and Farah Elya Balqis, won the “Best Technical and Feature Enhancement” award.

Three teachers namely Woo Wei Sunn from SJKC Chung Hua Miri, Ling Ping Ping from SJKC Chung Hua Krokop, Miri and Muhammad Nurfirdaus from SK Penghulu Imban, Selangau were also presented with the “Most Support Teacher” award.

The organiser said the competition was aimed at nurturing Sarawak talents in 21st century and the winners of the competition were awarded prizes based on their merits and standings.

The founder of Realfun Learning Centre Teo Yuang Teck said he welcomed the good response received for the competition.

He said the competition was unique as teachers and students were heavily involved in solving the bugs, improving the programmes and recording their presentation in just three hours.

“It really put their collaboration, communication, creativity and critical thinking skills to test,” he added.

In conjunction with the competition, a separate challenge called “Taster Challenge” was also held for individual participants who did not manage to form their team.

The top three winners were Bong Sin Siang from SJK Chung Hua Stampin, Kuching, Vaxtor Chew from SJKC Chung Hua Pujut, Miri, and Terence Tan from Sekolah Sri Knewton, Miri.