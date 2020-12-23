Tech helps reduce illegal logging in Sarawak, says Abang Johari

KUCHING (Dec 23): The rate of illegal logging in the state has gone down because of technology, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Citing the use of special aerial detection aircraft and drones as an example, Abang Johari said the use of technology has helped to detect illegal logging activities in the state.

“The rate (of illegal logging) is very much down now because of technology. We cannot avoid using new technology,” he said when asked to comment on illegal logging during a press conference after launching the state-level Malaysia Greening Programme tree-planting campaign at Bukit Siol here today.

Abang Johari was also asked on his opinion about the Forest Restoration programme by timber companies in the state, to which he said he was not happy with some of them.

“There are certain areas where they did replant but not to our satisfaction.

“What we do now is that the Forest Department has been directed to formulate certain policies. When we issue license we say it is mandatory for the timber companies to plant trees in their respective licensed areas,” he said.

Abang Johari pointed out that when the state coffers depended very much on timber before this, the government allowed the companies to cut trees in order to get revenue.

“Now we have a diversified stream of revenue after our financial re-engineering exercise where we are not relying on timber only.

“We can slow down the contribution of the timber industry into our economy but at the same time (they) must restore our forests by planting trees. We want to invest back into our forests by replanting and it must be done systematically,” he said.

He added the government expressed its deepest appreciation to the non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the private and corporate sectors as well as government agencies that have been involved in implementing the state’s Forest Restoration programme.

“I would like to encourage more participation from these groups in the future to contribute to the greening of Sarawak and Malaysia in general, for the sake of everyone’s well-being,” he said.

Among those present were Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and DBKU) Datuk. Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) Mayor Datu Junaidi Reduan and Sarawak Forest director Datu Hamden Mohammad.