Toastmasters club holds online installation ceremony

SIBU: The Sarawak Pan-Chen Laus’ Toastmasters Club held its installation ceremony online via Zoom on Sunday.

In his speech, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau congratulated the club for adhering to the new norms in the fight against Covid-19.

“This form of meeting is definitely something new that is worth trying in this information technology age. It calls for challenges and breakthroughs,” he said.

He called on club members to continue devoting themselves to charitable works to help with community building.

“I believe this will help Sarawak Pan-Chen Laus’ Toastmasters Club achieve new heights. You will perform better,” he said, adding that communication is an important tool.

“Communication talent will be the stepping stone towards greater efficiency. It will help in building a national harmonious society towards globalisation.”

Lau noted that job interviews, product promotion, training courses, and others all called for excellent communication skills.

“This is because professionalism will take up 15 per cent of the needed skills, while communication skills will take up 85 per cent of the task.”

He noted that public speaking is not an easy task.

“Yet it is a needed skill towards leadership formation. We need to learn to carry messages across,” he said, adding public speaking skills could be cultivated.

“We can be great speakers when we choose an appropriate skill. We all can become the next Alibaba corporation leader Jack Ma in public speaking.”

Lau said the Sarawak Pan-Chen Laus’ Toastmasters Club sought to provide a platform for public speaking training in a conducive atmosphere.

“I hope you will continue learning and growing together. I further hope more people will join you to learn effective communication.” On the Covid-19 pandemic, Lau reminded club members to adhere to the required standard operating procedures in social distancing.