Uprooted tree lands on penghulu’s house during heavy rain, strong wind

BINTANGOR: Heavy rain and strong wind around 11am on Monday uprooted a durian tree, causing it to land on the house of a community leader at Mile 1, Jalan Pakan, some 39km from here.

Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Nicholas Belulin said the tree damaged the kitchen and middle section of Penghulu Wong Liong Hook’s house.

He said fortunately the main section of the house was not damaged in the incident and no one was injured.

Nicholas said this was the second uprooted tree report his team received that day.

The first was at Jalan Tanjung Genting, in front of SJK Yong Kwong, about 13km from here.

In response to a report received at 10.02am, a team of six firefighters was sent to Jalan Tanjung Genting where they helped clear two uprooted trees that had fallen across the road, Nicholas said.

“While our men were still clearing the mess at Jalan Tanjung Genting, they received another call on a similar incident in Pakan, hence we directed the same team to proceed there,” he said.

He added the team was assisted by five Civil Defence Force personnel and four local residents, who helped cut the branches and trunk of the uprooted durian tree at Wong’s house.