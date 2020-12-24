30-year-old woman perished in fire that destroyed house in Sibu

SIBU (Dec 24): A 30-year-old woman perished in a fire that fully destroyed a double-storey house at Jalan Maling here today.

According to Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Janggan Muling, the victim was identified as Kong King Ling.

He said they received a call on the fire at 12.06pm.

“Two fire engines and 14 firemen were deployed to the scene after we received the call.

“When Bomba reached the scene at 12.22pm, it was true a double-storey house had caught fire,” he said in a statement.

He said his men managed to bring the fire under control at around 12.45pm.

“The victim’s body was later found not far from the toilet at around 1pm,” he added.

He said the body was then handed over to the police for further action.