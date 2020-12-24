Covid-19: 2 new cases detected in Sarawak today, all imported

KUCHING (Dec 24): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today recorded two new Covid-19 cases in Miri District, both of which have been classified as imported cases.

Case 1,095 involves a Sarawakian man who just got back from the Philippines, and case 1,096 involves a civil servant from Kuala Lumpur who just got transferred to Sarawak and arrived via Miri Airport.

According to SDMC, case 1,095 flew to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) from Manila on Dec 18. He was screened upon arrival at KLIA, but had initially tested negative for Covid-19.

On Dec 19, he continued his journey to Miri and was directed to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine. He was swab-tested on Dec 21 and was found positive for Covid-19.

“Contact tracing for this case is currently underway. The case has been categorised as an Import A case due to becoming infected while overseas,” said SDMC in its daily Covid-19 update statement today.

Meanwhile, Case 1,096 is a civil servant who just got transferred to Sarawak. He flew into the state via Miri Airport on Dec 20.

He was directed to undergo a mandatory quarantine, and was swab-tested on Dec 22 where the result returned positive for Covid-19.

“The case has been isolated and admitted into the Miri Hospital for treatment,” the committee said.

SDMC said contact tracing for the case is being carried out, and the case has been categorised as an Import B case after being infected in a high risk area, in this case Kuala Lumpur.

On a lighter note, one case has recovered from the disease and was discharged from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), leaving nine cases still being treated there, with three more in Sibu Hospital and four in Miri Hospital.

So far, SDMC said, a total of 1,061 cases have recovered from Covid-19 in Sarawak, as the recovery rate stands at 96.81 per cent out of a total of 1,096 cases.

SDMC also recorded seven new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases where two were still awaiting their lab test results.

The committee also recorded 353 new persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases, making it a total of 3,959 cases being quarantined at 42 hotels and quarantine centres all over Sarawak.