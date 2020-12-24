Dr Abdul Rahman supports any activity that benefits constituents

KUCHING: Pantai Damai assemblyman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi is willing to help any organisation including non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who ask him for help as long as the activities that they do involve the people of his constituency.

The Assistant Minister of Utilities opined that any healthy activity done in his constituency is worth supporting and said he would provide his Minor Rural Project (MRP) funds to deserving NGOs.

“We have many NGOs doing activities in Pantai Damai, some of them are based in my area while some are based in other areas but are always doing activities in Pantai Damai,” he added.

He said the activities encouraged in his area are religious, charity, economic and education programmes which could benefit his constituents.

“Following the encouragement from me, I do notice many organisations are doing activities in my area and we always welcome that,” he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman was speaking to reporters during an event to hand over MRP funds totalling RM145,800 to 44 organisations and NGOs who are either based in his area or are doing activities in his area yesterday.

The event was held at the Pantai Damai DUN Service Centre.