Govt has never defaulted on debt repayment — MOF

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has never defaulted on paying its debt as scheduled, said Finance Deputy

Minister II, Mohd Shahar Abdullah.

“We (Malaysia) have no problem in repaying debt service charges because we have the capacity to ensure that every planning made by the government through the Ministry of Finance (MOF) is laid out in the best way possible so we could apply the impact on the annual budget, specifically for year 2021.”

He said this while winding up his debate on the Supply Bill 2021 at the Dewan Negara here yesterday.

Mohd Shahar said Budget 2021 is based on the government’s ability to collect revenue and the MOF remains confident even as the country struggles with an economic crisis aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama