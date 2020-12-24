Rayong takes Harden to task over Tuai Rumah appointment letters in Engkilili

KUCHING (Dec 25): Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa said he would report what he claimed as wrongdoings by Simmanggang assemblyman Datuk Dr Francis Harden to the authorities, concerning the latter giving out Tuai Rumah appointment letters to several persons.

Rayong, who is Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) vice president, said Harden of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) was only “out to divide the rural community in Engkilili” when doing so few days ago.

Rayong who is also PSB Youth Chief charged that Harden was not politically right in appointing new Tuai Rumah at several longhouses when they already have Tuai Rumah.

“Not only it was done in bad taste but also calculated to divide the community, especially the Iban people in my constituency,” he told The Borneo Post today.

“Is it power hungry or power crazy when he appointed, for instance, another Tuai Rumah at a longhouse which already has one?”

“It is also wrong to appoint councillor as Tuai Rumah or vice versa because the latest policy is that, a person cannot hold the post of Tuai Rumah and councillor post at any one time,” he said.

“Was it right to present appointment letters to those at longhouses with only three to four doors or less than 20 residents each?”

“As the people’s representative in Engkilili I now ask the Sri Aman Resident and District offices to take up this matter seriously and investigate the cases because there was no transparency and also, there exist some elements of power abuse,” he said.

Rayong was reacting to a news report that Harden had given out Tuai Rumah appointment letters to 22 persons recently.