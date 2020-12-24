Retired teacher loses over RM1.8 mln in Macau Scam

SEREMBAN (Dec 24): A retired teacher lost RM1,824,714.83 after falling prey to Macau Scam syndicate member who claimed that the victim was involved in money laundering here, two months ago.

Negeri Sembilan police contingent headquarters (IPK) Commercial Crime Investigation Department head Supt Aibee Abd Ghani said the 66-year woman received a call from who a man who introduced himself as ‘Sergeant Albert Lai’ from Pahang district police headquarters on Oct 28.

“The man claimed that the victim was involved in an illegal money laundering and cheating case. Then on Oct 31, the victim received another call from a man who introduced himself as ‘Inspector Yong’ from Bukit Aman.

“Inspector Yong has requested for the victim’s bank account details and instructed her to transfer all the money from her bank account for investigation purposes and asked the victim not to inform her family members,” he said in a statement here today.

Aibee said that the frightened victim then transferred all her savings, in stages, into several bank accounts provided by the suspect.

“The victim only realised she was cheated after she told her son about the incident before lodging a police report yesterday,” he said.

Meanwhile, in ALOR SETAR, a livestock breeder become RM202,909 poorer after he fell victim to a Macau scam syndicate member who told the victim that he had business tax arrears registered under his company, on Monday.

Kedah Commercial Crime Investigation Department head Supt Elias Omar said the 32-year-old man from Sungai Petani received a call from a woman who introduced herself as an officer from the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

“The victim denied the matter and the call was subsequently connected to a man who disguised as an inspector from the Pahang contingent police headquarters (IPK Pahang). The call was later connected to another man claimed to be a police officer with the rank of Datuk from IPK Pahang.

“The suspect then asked the victim to open his WhatsApp application before he was asked to open the message link provided to fill in personal information for further investigation.

“Without further checks, the victim filled up his personal and company details before he began to feel something is amiss and checked his company’s account bank balance.

“The victim found eight online transactions amounting RM202,909 were made to six different bank accounts,” he said, adding the victim lodged a police report at Baling district police headquarters yesterday. – Bernama