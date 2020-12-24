Rimbunan Hijau Group CEO Dato Sri Tiong Chiong Hoo passes away at age 59

SIBU (Dec 24): The chief executive officer of Rimbunan Hijau Group Dato Sri Tiong Chiong Hoo passed away today.

He was 59 years old.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit when contacted confirmed that Chiong Hoo passed away at 12.23pm.

“The deceased was found unconscious by a cleaner in his office at around 10am, who later informed his personal assistant,” he said.

Stanley said Chiong Hoo was brought to a private medical centre here using an ambulance.

“His (Chiong Hoo) death was confirmed by Dr Lau Shuk Fan from the medical centre. His body was later brought back to his residence at Mile 17, Jalan Sibu-Bintulu,” he added.

Chiong Hoo was also the executive chairman of Jaya Tiasa Holdings Bhd.

He was the youngest son of Tan Sri Datuk Sir Tiong Hiew King, a major shareholder of Rimbunan Hijau Group.

He was a registered barrister with a Bachelor of Law and Bachelor of Economics degree from Monash University, Australia.