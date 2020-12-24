Rimbungan Hijau Group CEO Dato Sri Tiong Chiong Hoo passes away at age 59

SIBU (Dec 24): The chief executive officer of Rimbunan Hijau Group Dato Sri Tiong Chiong Hoo passed away today.

He was 59 years old.

Chiong Hoo’s death was confirmed by close family friends.

Attempt is being made to contact his immediate family members.

Chiong Hoo was also the executive chairman of Jaya Tiasa Holdings Bhd.

He was the youngest son of Tan Sri Datuk Sir Tiong Hiew King, a major shareholder of the company.

He was a registered barrister with a Bachelor of Law and Bachelor of Economics degree from Monash University, Australia.

MORE TO COME