Sanitisation goes beyond just your hands with Nippon Paint VirusGuard

KUCHING (Dec 24): Our homes are very much our sanctuary and safe space; it is where we seek refuge, comfort and peace, especially during these unprecedented times.

With the Covid-19 outbreak, the various stages of Movement Control Orders (MCO) being implemented throughout Malaysia has left us with no choice but to stay home in our efforts to flatten the curve.

With this, our homes have taken on a whole new meaning and redefined as a place of work, eat, sleep and live – all under one roof.

With everyone seeking safety in the comfort and security of their four walls surrounding their homes, it is critical for all homeowners to take additional safety measures to ensure a healthy environment whilst indoors.

In light of the current pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) encourages individuals to practise good hygiene habits even at home, which includes cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and objects.

High-touch surfaces at home include items such as door knobs, window handles, kitchen counter-tops, toilets and taps, personal mobile devices, keyboards, and general work surfaces, all of which are recommended to be cleaned on a daily basis after usage, using soap and water where possible, followed by a disinfectant.

A thorough disinfecting process ensures the existence of germs, viruses and bacteria are minimized to keep the home safe and clean.

At home, these surfaces are regularly cleaned due to high usage and visible dirt. However, to further inhibit the growth of germs, bacteria and viruses at home, it is important to clean surfaces such as floors, ceilings and even walls.

Citing the Indoor Wellness Survey that was conducted by Nippon Paint Malaysia, insights revealed that only 25 per cent respondents clean their living room walls weekly, while less than half (43 per cent) clean their bedroom walls only once a year or never.

This goes to show that homeowners disregard cleaning walls given the misconception that walls rarely accumulate dirt as it is an element that is typically invisible to the naked idea.

However, walls are one of the largest surface areas at home, which increases the risk of airborne contact of bacteria and viruses to accumulate the surface and consequently leads to spreading across all other areas at home.

Keeping these surfaces spick and span prevents the build-up of all kinds of pathogens, which often goes unnoticed and consequently lead to a myriad of problems in due time.

Bacteria and viruses that are commonly invisible to the naked eye, are often airborne and are able to survive on all surfaces, including walls, floors and ceilings, which are the largest surfaces in a home, thus increasing the risk of spreading to individuals who come into contact with the infected surfaces.

With everyone encouraged to stay home during these unprecedented times and to ensure everyone’s well-being, why not kickstart this project by first repainting the largest surface area first?

Start by repainting the walls within the common areas – from the biggest room to the smallest to mitigate the risk of being in contact with bacteria and viruses.

Equipped with anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties, Nippon Paint VirusGuard is lab-tested to be 99 per cent effective against the human coronavirus (strain 229E).

Utilising the Silver Ion Technology, Nippon Paint VirusGuard is also effective in mitigating the growth of viruses and bacteria such as the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), influenza A (H1N1), Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus, when in contact with the paint film.

Thus, giving you and your loved ones the peace of mind when staying indoor during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In light of this pandemic, consumers are now prioritising their health and wellness habits more than ever to keep their loved ones safe and sound. With this mindset change amongst the community, Nippon Paint has recognised the need to educate Malaysian homeowners on holistic measures to ensure a safe and healthy environment while at home by taking proactive measures including repainting walls on top of regular cleaning and disinfecting of frequently-used surfaces.

“Together, we should all take the responsibility to stay safe in our own capacity to further flatten this curve,” said Nippon Paint Malaysia marketing assistant general manager Datin Wong Meng Lee.

Lab-tested to be safe for adults, children and even animals, the Silver Ion Technology prevents the spread of viruses and bacteria through a three-step approach, depending on the structure of the various bacteria and viruses.

The Silver Ion Technology works by destroying or deactivating the respective membranes or cell wall, causing them to be non-functional and eventually causing the death of the respective viruses and bacteria.

“Aside from caring for our daily needs such as our physical, social and mental wellbeing, our surroundings and environment is a core factor which allows us to lead a healthy and holistic lifestyle too.

“Especially in this time amidst a global pandemic, our safety and wellbeing should be a top priority in order to overcome the current situation,” said Malaysian Wellness Society president Dato Dr Rajbans Singh.

During these challenging times, it is important to stay healthy by practising frequent cleaning habits at home, taking proactive measures to ensure the well-being of your loved ones, in addition to complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) implemented by the Ministry of Health.

In addition, kickstarting this DIY home repainting makeover project could be a fun family bonding project which parents can involve their little ones.

For more information on Nippon Paint VirusGuard, click here.