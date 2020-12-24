SDMC setting up task force to help Health Dept distribute vaccine

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is setting up a task force to assist the State Health Department to prepare for the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines in the state, said its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the task force, which will be led by State Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing and former State Health directors Dr Jamilah Hashim and Datu Prof Dr Andrew Kiyu, will come up with a report within a month on the assessment of Sarawak’s infrastructure readiness particularly in terms of logistics.

“They will make the recommendation to the state government on what are the logistics facilities we have to prepare because Sarawak has a vast land area and we also have a lot of interior areas so it may be hard to access.

“We also factor in on Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccines, which require cold storage facilities,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the task force is set up so that the state is well prepared for the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccines.

“When the vaccines arrive, we want it to seamlessly reach as far as every corner of Sarawak.

“We don’t want any parts of Sarawak to not have any vaccine simply because we have not done enough preparation,” hesaid.

He also took the opportunity to thank the federal government for its assurance that

Sarawak will receive the Covid-19 vacccine.

“Our Chief Minister has also informed that Covid-19 vaccine is provided for all Sarawakians and our target is 100 per cent of Sarawakians to receive the vaccine,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and State Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

marilyn ten