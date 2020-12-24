State govt sets aside RM2 mln for OSEIC Sarawak next year – Fatimah

KUCHING (Dec 24): The state government has set aside RM2 million for the One-Stop Early Intervention Centre (OSEIC) Sarawak here next year, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister said such allocation would enable the centre to continue providing services for children with autism, down syndrome and learning disabilities.

“Among the facilities at OSEIC are activity rooms, rehabilitation rooms, intervention rooms, snoezelen room and room for consultation and diagnosis,” she said when the chief minister’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang visited the OSEIC Sarawak today.

According to Fatimah, several studies have shown that early intervention for children with special needs particularly autism will help in the development of these children.

The early intervention programme at OSEIC Sarawak, she said, involved family members, who would be present with the therapist to learn the ways to help their children.

She added that this was also part of the efforts to give support to the parents.

She said intervention programmes had been designed to fit the needs of every child, and the development of children would be monitored and assessed.

“Focus will be given to the skills development of every child, to help our children master their skills so as to prepare them for school.”

As of Dec 23, Fatimah said a total of 110 children had registered at the OSEIC Sarawak.

Of the total, 54 children are autistic, 17 experiencing speech delay, 10 experiencing global development delay, five with down syndrome and one with impaired hearing.

She said 23 other children were still waiting to be diagnosed.

“OSEIC Sarawak has 10 staff, four administrative staff, four early intervention assistants, one physiotherapist and one occupational therapist.

“All therapists and assistants have been trained by Genuis Kurnia Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak Dyslexia Association,” she disclosed.

Parents were not required to pay any fee this year, but charges will be imposed starting next year.

Fatimah said a fee of RM50 would be charged for a weekly session every month while RM100 would be charged for a twice-weekly session per month.

“These fees are way lower compared to other centres offering similar services outside Sarawak, some of them charge up to RM500 a month.”

With the OSEIC Sarawak, she hoped that more parents would come forward to provide consultation, diagnosis, intervention and support for their children with special needs.