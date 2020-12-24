Ting hopes 2021 a better year

MIRI: With the Pfizer vaccine available next year, it is hoped that 2021 will be a better year than 2020 with minimum risk to the spread of Covid-19.

In stating this, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting said 2020 had been a challenging year not only for Sarawak and Malaysia but the whole world because of the impact of the coronavirus on the economy and people’s movement.

“For this year, Christmas will be different as we are still under the Recovery Movement Control Order and the celebration is restricted to family members and gatherings are not allowed,” he said after the presentation of ‘Operation Beyond Christmas Present Giveaway’ jointly organised by Pacts Schools, Rumiah Apei, Needs and Myy Mall Miri yesterday.

The event was held at Myy Mall Miri.

The Piasau assemblyman said this year’s Christmas celebration will be held in a smaller scale within the family to curb the spread of Covid-19 in line with the health safety standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government.

Nevertheless, he said the spirit of Christmas is still the same among Christians as the celebration is about love, care, hope and forgiveness.

He said Sarawakians could count themselves fortunate because they could celebrate religious events and festivals among people of other races and religions unlike in some other countries.

“This is the beautiful part of Sarawak, as all the races can also celebrate Christmas, Chinese New year, Hari Raya, Gawai Dayak in a spirit of togetherness without touching on the sensitivity of each other’s religion,” he added.

He reminded the people to continue these good values to ensure peace and harmony continue to prevail in Sarawak and Malaysia.

He wished all Christians in Sarawak a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Pic: myy-bp-23122020-maj-sebastian-christmas-pic1..