What Sarawakians want for Christmas in 2020 (Video)

KUCHING (Dec 24): Christmas is upon us again and in spite of the trials and tribulations we face today, the light of the nativity burns bright in Sarawak.

In this special video, we asked Sarawakians what they want for Christmas and while some answers might not be all that surprising, what was evident is the spirit of hope and love.

This year will surely be one that we will not soon forget but even as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to keep many of us apart from our loved ones, it shall not separate us as we come together this Christmas in the promise of salvation.

Borneo Post Online wishes all Christians a very merry and blessed Christmas.