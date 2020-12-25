Covid-19: 3 new cases recorded in Sarawak on Christmas Day, all imported

KUCHING (Dec 25): Sarawak recorded three new Covid-19 positive cases, all imported ones, bringing the state’s total number of infections to 1,099 on Christmas Day.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), in its daily update statement, said each new case was reported in Miri, Lundu and Kuching, respectively.

“Case 1,097 involves a Thai male who returned from a high risk area, Kuala Lumpur, and tested positive for Covid-19. The case came to Sarawak on Dec 21 through Miri Airport and has been ordered to quarantine at the quarantine centre in Miri,” said SDMC.

It said the case underwent the rT-PCR test at a private healthcare facility in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 19, and the result came back negative.

On Dec 23, the case took the rT-PCR test in Miri and tested positive for the virus.

The case was asymptomatic and has been referred to the Miri Hospital for medical attention.

According to SDMC, Case 1,098 involved an Indonesian male worker from Kalimantan who has been arrested by the enforcement authorities for entering the state illegally.

He was arrested by the authorities as he attempted to enter Sarawak through an illegal route along the Malaysia-Indonesia border in Lundu on Dec 23.

“The case took the Covid-19 swab test on Dec 24 and tested positive. The case is asymptomatic and has been referred to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for medical attention.”

SDMC said Case 1,099 involved a male Bangladeshi who tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Kuala Lumpur.

The case entered the state on Dec 24 through Kuching International Airport and had been ordered to undergo quarantine at the quarantine centre in Kuching.

“The case underwent the rT-PCR test on Dec 24 and the result came back positive. The case is asymptomatic and has been admitted to SGH for medical attention.”

SDMC said contact tracing for these new cases are being actively carried out.

Sarawak recorded no new recoveries or discharges today, with the total of such cases remained unchanged at 1,061 or 96.54 per cent of the total cases.

SDMC said a total of 19 individuals are still receiving treatment at three hospitals across Sarawak.

Of the total, 11 are being treated at SGH followed by five cases at Miri Hospital and three cases in Sibu Hospital.

“Four persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were reported, two of which are still awaiting laboratory test results,” said SDMC.

SDMC said Sibu and Kuching are still categorised as yellow zones, as Sibu reported two new local infections and Kuching reported one local transmission in the last 14 days.