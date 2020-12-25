Dog vaccination campaign in Selangau ends, dog removal ongoing — DVSS

SIBU: Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) has completed a dog vaccination campaign in Selangau area but dog removal is on-going, says its director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud.

He said it is an offence for dog owners not to show proof that their dogs have been

vaccinated, with fine not exceeding RM2,500.

“Please get your dogs vaccinated at any government veterinary office. It is free. Participate in our mass vaccination campaign in your area,” Dr Adrian said when contacted yesterday.

Meanwhile, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had said in a statement on Tuesday that rabies had claimed another life in Sarawak, bringing the total number of rabies cases reported in the state this year to nine.

He said the 53-year-old woman had been bitten by her pet dog on the finger in October but did not seek any treatment at health clinics, adding that the woman cared for a number of dogs and cats at her home but none was vaccinated against rabies.

Dr Noor Hisham said the woman was admitted to Sibu Hospital on Dec 8 with breathing difficulties and a cough.

She also experienced sore throat, fever and body weakness for three days prior to being admitted.

He said the woman died from the virus on Dec 15 and her diagnosis of being infected with rabies meningoencephalitis was confirmed on Dec 17 through laboratory tests

conducted by the Medical Research Institute.

Dr Adrian said: “The dog that bit the woman, died in October, and (the dog) was picked up from an unknown place by the victim as her pet, before it

turned rabid.

“DVSS will collect more dog samples in that area which are now pending laboratory result. Declaration will be done once the dog result turns positive.

“So far, 66 areas have been declared as rabies infected. Vigorous sampling will be carried out next year to monitor the status of those declared areas.”