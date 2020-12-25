EMCO at Taman Telipok Ria in Tuaran ends yesterday — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Taman Telipok Ria in Tuaran, Sabah, ended yesterday as scheduled, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that the decision was made after the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that the remaining active cases in the locality were getting under control and showed a declining trend.

“As at Dec 22, a total of 9,065 screening tests were implemented and a cumulative 806 positive cases were recorded.

“On the advice of the MOH, a special session yesterday (Wednesday) agreed to end the EMCO at Taman Telipok Ria on Dec 24 (yesterday) as scheduled,” he said at a press conference on the development of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) here yesterday.

The government imposed EMCO in Taman Telipok Ria from Nov 27 to Dec 10 before it was extended until yesterday. The EMCO involves a total of 3,400 housing units and 18,000 residents.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said that the government had agreed to enforce the directive for all foreign workers to undergo Covid-19 screenings under the provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), starting Jan 1, 2021.

He said that any employer who failed to comply with the directive would be subject to legal action and penalties.

“From Dec 1, this year, the government orders all foreign workers in all sectors including construction, manufacturing and commercial to undergo a Covid-19 screening test and the cost of this must be borne by the employers.

“To date, the Ministry of Human Resources has confirmed that 49,248 foreign workers have undergone Covid-19 screening tests, involving 1,990 employers. However, the ministry also said that there are still many employers who refuse to cooperate,” he said.

He also added that the government was also intensifying inspections on the residences of foreign workers under the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446), and thus far 27 charges were imposed on 12 errant employers.

Apart from that, he said that the special session also agreed to make it mandatory for employers to bear the cost of quarantine and treatment for Covid-19 positive foreign workers who are being transferred to a hospital or Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centre (PKRC).

On the enforcement of compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19, he said that a total of 169 individuals were arrested Wednesday for violating the SOPs, and all of them were issued with compounds.

Among the offences were failing to provide equipment to record customers’ details (81), not wearing face mask (35), entertainment centre activities (31), failure to comply with physical distancing (13) and others (nine).

Meanwhile, through Op Benteng, a total of 49 illegal immigrants were arrested Wednesday, while seven land vehicles were seized, he said.

As for mandatory quarantine, from July 24 until Wednesday, a total of 90,800 individuals have returned home through international entry points, housed in 79 hotels and 16 other premises including public training institutes (ILAs) and private learning institutions nationwide.

“Of that number, 7,282 individuals are undergoing mandatory quarantine and 535 individuals sent to hospital for treatment, while 82,983 individuals have been allowed to return home,” he said. — Bernama