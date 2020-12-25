Govt allows admission of international students to private educational centres beginning Jan 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has decided to allow the admission of international students to the private educational centres beginning Jan 1, 2021, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the centres included language, skills, training, tuition and mind development registered with the Ministry of Education.

“Admission will be managed by Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS), which must follow the guidelines and procedures set by the Immigration Department, National Security Council (MKN) and National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma),” he told a press conference yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said the permission was only subject to existing students whose applications had been approved and had obtained visas from the Immigration Department.

Students are also required to undergo two Covid-19 screening tests, namely three days before leaving for Malaysia and upon arrival at the Malaysian international point of entry as well as a seven-day mandatory quarantine with the cost of screening and quarantine must be borne by them.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said only family entertainment centres including family karaoke outlets in areas under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) are allowed to resume operations so far.

“It includes karaoke at weddings, while in areas under conditional MCO, its operations are still prohibited,” he said in response to the Sarawak government’s decision to allow karaoke outlets to operate in the state.

In conjunction with the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Ismail Sabri reminded the people to always focus on health and safety aspects during the long holidays. — Bernama