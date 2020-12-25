‘Govt devt plans for better future of Mulu’

MIRI: The rural constituents of Mulu can expect more developments going on in their areas under the state government’s leadership helmed by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

According to Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala, various projects have been approved for his constituency, where the rural folk have begun to see the changes being brought in by the GPS-led government through the Highland Development Agency (HDA), including the implementation of basic infrastructure projects such as roads as well as clean water and electricity supplies.

“All these development plans are for our better future,” he said when met at the Mulu State Constituency Service Centre here on Wednesday, after receiving Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) membership application forms submitted by 120 applicants from the Tutoh areas, who wished to join the party under its Mulu branch.

“It is very happy to see that our PBB membership, plus the latest number from the Tutoh areas, has almost reached 5,000 now,” said Gerawat.

For the record, PBB is among four component parties of GPS – the other three are Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Later, the assemblyman presented a laptop computer to Henoch Stephen, a 22-year-old student of Universiti Pertanian Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu Campus.

PBB Mulu deputy chairman Datuk Robert Laing, and PBB Women deputy chief for Mulu branch Datin Catherine Awing Wan were also present.