Ku Li indicates he is ready to take a break from politics

KAJANG: The longest serving elected representative in the country, Tengku Razaleigh Tengku Hamzah, gave the impression that he is ready to take a break from his political career if he is not needed in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Tengku Razaleigh, affectionately known as Ku Li, who has been the MP for Gua Musang since 1986, said that young people need to be brave and show their credibility to be appointed as elected representatives or leaders when given the opportunity.

“We (are ready) to rest on our laurels …. it is up to the party for the next step (if our service is not needed).

“Young people, as the leaders of the future, need to step forward and champion what needs to be done so that change can be done as soon as possible. Many things can be done instead of just waiting for change to happen. Other countries have changed, why can’t we?” he asked.

Ku Li said this when met by reporters after being a guest on a programme organised by the National Council of Professors here

Ku Li, who is also the chairman of UMNO advisory council, was asked about calls for him to take a break or to step down from the political arena and be replaced by a young leader.

Active with press conferences and appearances at several political events until he was teased if he wanted to become a prime minister Ku Li said with a smile that he had never wanted the post during his career as a politician.

“If I wanted to be the prime minister I would have been the prime minister a long time ago. But I am not interested in the position, I am close to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“In 1977, I was the most senior man and was offered by Tun Hussein Onn as his deputy prime minister, but I turned it down. I focused on the oil industry and because of that Petronas is strong… we all have our role to play,” he added. — Bernama