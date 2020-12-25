Reflecting on Christmas during the Covid-19 pandemic

There is no doubt that Christmas 2020 will be unlike any other experienced in most lifetimes due to the Covid-19. The Borneo Post recently spoke to a cross section of people on their reflections for the season in these challenging times in Miri

Every Christmas Day, I would definitely fly to Kuala Lumpur to take the opportunity to reward myself for working hard all year. My hope for Christmas this year is that this pandemic will end soon so that the country’s economy can recover gradually. Undoubtedly, domestic tourism is one of the ways to revive our country’s economy. Let us pray that this pandemic will go far from us as soon as possible and that we can find the right vaccine to prevent another outbreak.

Esther Wong, 39, teacher

Many businesses went down during the Covid-19 pandemic and some employees have to endure not getting double or triple pay, which they usually receive after working during public holidays. I myself have to do more than one job currently, and I hope next year we will receive good news on better job opportunities or other benefits. Perhaps there is a wisdom behind all this and I remain grateful for still being employed.

Olivier Minjah, 23, sales assistant

This Christmas may be a bit different from the year before but I hope everyone will enjoy their Christmas full of gratefulness. Although they can’t meet each other in this festive season, they can still contact each other via technology. Some of us have been going through tough times. I hope 2021 will be a better year for all of us. Merry Christmas to all and Happy New Year. Please don’t forget to follow the SOP and take care of yourself wherever you are.

Nurhafeezha Ali, 31, civil servant

Though the year 2020 was a rough one, dreams and planned events had to come to a halt, I managed to use the opportunity to grow my hobby into a business and I think I am content with where I am. Unfortunately, I cannot say the same for everyone else in the world. People did not only lose their loved ones this year but also jobs and dreams, homes etc. I hope that everyone will continue to embrace the new normal and see only opportunities, to find solace in what they have at the very moment. Though it is sad to know that not all loved ones can be together for this year’s Christmas celebration, let us all celebrate it together in our hearts virtually and end the year with nothing but hope and enthusiasm for the New Year.

Athena Chong Wei Chee, 24, crafter

Wishing you a great Christmas celebration and happy holidays. Best wishes to your family this season and always. The best present one can hope for this year is to spend time together. May God’s blessing shine down upon you and your family this holiday season.

Philip Mawie, 25, painter

“There is nothing else I shall want except to celebrate this joyful Christmas Day with my loved ones. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of us cannot go back home to celebrate with our loved ones, especially for those who work, live, and study abroad, who are mostly stuck at the current location due to restriction of movements in certain countries to avoid the spread of the virus. Some may have lost their families, friends, and even acquaintances to the Covid-19 pandemic, but we must stay strong and proceed with our lives as usual. Others might have lost their jobs due to the economy or retrenchments in the company. This Christmas, I hope and pray for those who have lost their close ones and are still mourning to find comfort in God; for those who are far away from families to find love and warmth in the presence of God in their lives; and for those having lost their jobs to have hope and faith in God in having a good job. Last but not least, please stay safe and stay vigilant.”

Arelene Sharon Peter Adil, 30, lecturer

Christmas reminds me to always be thankful and proud for the birth of the Saviour of the World, the Lord Jesus Christ, who is the hope of all who believe. His birth has given us a new hope because He has promised that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life (John 3:16). Although Christmas this year would be different from previous years, yet we still celebrate it because the celebration is not determined by how big the event is, but the extent to which we remember and appreciate God in our personal life. With this, I would like to wish a Merry Christmas and New Year 2021 to all Christians in Sarawak and in Malaysia. May God’s grace and love abound in 2021.

Petrus Lasong, 37, executive

After all we have been through, this year was one where we really wished things would have been different and would have been better; where we really took a seat and examined what really matters and what’s just excess … This situation has shown us time is of the essence — always there for us, but never waits for us. Choosing to use our time wisely and with the right surroundings and people is far more important that chasing something that would pull us further away from what gave us life.

Travis Shane Asa Aran, 21, student

I wish that hugs and gatherings won’t become a worry any more. I wish for families, friends, and loved ones to be able to reunite again, and I know this wish won’t come in time for Christmas this year, but at the very least, I wish the Internet connection will be stable on Christmas morning when I video call all of them!

Clarissa Wee, 23, student

To be with family. I’ve been living in the UK for five years now and I do visit home once a year for at least one month. Unfortunately this year with Covid-19 around, I have been unable to do so. Although Christmas isn’t usually the time that I will be home, not being able to see family at all this year just makes Christmas slightly harder to go through. It just hits a little different. But I thank God for friends here in the UK. I hope for every family in the world to be able to still find joy during this time,despite the painful year that everyone has had to go through. I’m sure it hasn’t been easy and some are probably still dealing with the effects of events this year, but I pray that we can all still cling onto hope that next year will be better. For those who are more fortunate, let’s try to spread a little kindness and love to people around us.

Bess Yu, 23, student

The true meaning of Christmas is a day of remembrance that Jesus Christ was born. There is a huge leap of joy in my heart every time we celebrate this festival; especially for Year 2020 where it has taught me to be grateful and appreciate everything that I have. All I want for Christmas this year is for every household to be filled with love and joy because spending time together is one of the greatest gifts families can give to one another.

Leasivia Lemen, 31, executive

All I want for Christmas — this season of joy — is that everyone’s spirit is lifted up with new hopes and aspirations, especially as we enter the new year. This year, I have witnessed friends who have lost their jobs during this pandemic. Nevertheless, always keep you head up high, never lose hope, and always believe that God will always deliver. Take care.

Jude Benjamin Lisa, 37, pageant director

I’m a 24-year-old Malaysian-born Rohingya refugee. This year has been very hard on everyone, especially those who lost family members because of Covid-19. There are people in our community and as well as in Malaysian society who face unemployment – they’re not making enough money, unable to be with loved ones when they pass on, and other types of changes in lifestyle. Since Year 2020 is coming to an end and Christmas is here, I would like to express my gratitude to the Malaysian government for allowing us to stay in Malaysia for a short while, and to the frontliners for keeping us safe. I’m very much grateful that I’m healthy and able to go out of the house, while my fellow Rohingya brothers and sisters in Bangladesh are being relocated from refugee camps to a remote island (Bhasan Char). The only thing that keeps us going and not giving up is we are always hopeful for betterment. I hope that one day, I would get to live a life without fear of being arrested for immigration offences. I hope one day that all the crises and wars around the world would come to an end, so that we could go back to our country and live with peace and love. It’s every refugee’s dream to live a life of dignity, security and freedom.

Mohamad Rahim, 24, interpreter

When someone celebrates a birthday, we often give good gifts to the person because we remember his or her birthday as a sign of gratitude for the person’s presence in our lives. The same thing we must do in conjunction with Christmas Day, which we celebrate together as a sign of remembrance of the birthday of our Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ, about 2,000 years ago. If we could give good gifts to others, then we must give our best gifts to our Lord Jesus Christ in conjunction with His birthday. In what way? With your giving — tithe offerings, giving love, feeding the needy, and helping the

helpless.

Edward Ajeng Ding, 34, oil and gas worker

Looking back, I guess there was a bit of a divine intervention last Christmas. I went back to Sarawak with my 17-year-old daughter to join the celebrations (20th anniversary of our longhouse) and also to see family and friends. It was truly amazing! We had the opportunity to bond with our family and relatives. Lots of joy. I also made precious time to be with my closest friends and relatives while I was there. Going out for ‘makan’ and ‘kopi’; catching up on gossips, lots of laughter, and bonding. Little did I know a couple of weeks after we returned to England that it would be very difficult to make plans to travel back home again because of Covid-19. What do I want for Christmas this year? It is the above that I want. To be able to share this special time of the year with my nearest and dearest. Covid-19 made me realise that all the trappings of our modern celebrations mean very little unless we are able to be together with our dearest friends and family.”

Rosabel [email protected] Mandym, 53, Customs consultant