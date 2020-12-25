Sarawakians grateful for free Covid-19 vaccine

KUCHING: Sarawakians are grateful that the state government will be providing free Covid-19 vaccine to its people.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced that the Sarawak government will ensure that Covid-19 vaccine is provided free to all Sarawakians, regardless of the high transportation cost to get it to the state.

He said the vaccine was estimated to cost about RM77 for two doses excluding transportation cost in a special refrigerated container of negative 70 degrees Celsius.

“We don’t know the cost yet but we are ready to evaluate it. For this the state government led by me, the people come first,” he said at the symbolic presentation of additional Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) additional assistance here.

In an interview, site engineer, Andy Wong, 36, said free vaccination is good as it would be the first line of protection against Covid-19.

“I would get my family vaccinated to have peace of mind knowing they are protected. I hope it will be given to adults first as they are the ones moving around, working. If the adults are protected, children are also protected indirectly,” he said, adding he was worried about reaction and side effects that may affect children adversely if vaccinated together with adults.

Teoh Song Hen, 22, a pet shop assistant was happy with the announcement as times are tough and many could not afford the vaccine.

“I thank the Sarawak government for this as it would help a lot for families, especially those who have lost their jobs and sources of income,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Rafie Mat Ail, 36, a civil servant said it shows that the Sarawak government cares for the people’s welfare.

“My wife and children are Sarawakians so my family would take the free vaccination for the safety of everyone,” he said.

Another civil servant Abang Farid Abang Taha, 28, said with the free vaccine, Sarawakians with family members and relatives in other states or countries would then be able to get together.

“With the vaccine, there’s hope after almost a year. Thanks to the Sarawak government and Abang Johari for keeping Sarawak safe and putting its people first.”