Tiong: Look at things with sincerity, refreshed positivity

KUCHING: Malaysians are urged to look at everything in the world with sincerity and refreshed positivity amid tensions at the global scene this Christmas, says the Prime Minister’s Special Convoy to the People’s Republic of China Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

He said the conflicts and disputes brought about by the tensions would have indirect impact on society.

“I hope therefore that the meaning of Christmas can rekindle the purest grace in everyone’s hearts and continue the beauty of the season of giving this Christmas.

“With a mind to resolve the hostility in our hearts, I hope you and I can continue to look at everything in the world with sincerity and refreshed positivity,” he said in his Christmas Day message yesterday.

Tiong, who is also Bintulu MP and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president, said people from different cultural background in Malaysia are like the colorful lights on a Christmas tree, reflecting blessings and hopes.

“If only a single coloured light bulb is shining, then this Christmas tree symbolising Malaysia will look dull and dim.

“As we enter the year 2021, I sincerely hope that our people will understand the principle of unity, put aside our differences and confrontations with each other, and set a good example for our next generation.”

He said only through this could the country move closer to the national ideal that everyone yearned for, which is, to have prosperity and stability for the country and the harmonious coexistence of races.

As long as everyone practises empathy, he said unbounded love would bring Malaysians together to coexist in prosperity, peace, and stability.

“In our nation’s unique cultural diversity, Christmas has long been a mainstay that surpasses its religious significance. Celebrated by people from many ethnic groups, this holiday is also a festival that promotes love and peace, spreads joy, gratitude, and generosity.

“After the experience from this extraordinary year, for the present, we should doubly cherish the present. Only in this way, can we appreciate these important messages during the Christmas season.

“As long as we embrace faith, the candle of hope will not die,” he said.

Tiong said this year has been an unprecedented year with people experiencing different pressures and worries compared to the past. He said Malaysians could hope that, in the spirit of unity and mutual support, the storms they faced this year would be followed by calm waters.

“Malaysia is a multi-racial country. We take turns to celebrate festivals of different faiths and customs every year. The positive energy and values between the people of this country are shared with each other, with a harmonious co-existence as our ultimate goal.

“Compared with Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak’s harmony between races has always been an exemplary advantage, a marvel for many,” he added.

Among Sarawak’s population of about 2.6 million, Tiong said 1.1 million Christians accounted for the largest portion.

As such, Christmas and its meanings and blessings for Sarawakians are indelible and strongly ingrained, he said: “

“I wish you all a Blessed and Merry Christmas!”