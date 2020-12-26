Carjacking suspect nabbed in Tawau

TAWAU: A 27-year-old man was detained by police for robbing a pickup driver and a motorcyclist with a machete on Friday.

District police chief ACP Peter AK Umbuas said a victim was driving a Nissan Frontier about 7 am at the Tanjung Batu Darat Road bend when he was stopped by the suspect who threatened him with a machete and ordered him out of the vehicle before driving off in it.

Peter said the motorcyclist was waiting for his younger sibling about 7.50 am at Tawau Lama Road when he was approached by the suspect, who pointed the machete and ordered the victim off his motorcycle before the suspect riding off on it.

He said the results of the investigation found that the modus operandi used by the suspect in both cases was the same.

The suspect used a machete and held the complainant’s motorcycle and car and ordered the complainant to get out of their vehicle before fleeing.

Peter added in the first case the suspect fled in the victim’s Nissan Frontier towards Tawau Lama Road and upon arriving at the roundabout, the vehicle driven by the suspect ran out of fuel.

The suspect left the vehicle at the roadside area and proceeded to rob the second victim of his motorcycle.

The victim sought help from members of public at the scene to chase the suspect.

The suspect fled towards Tawau Police Station area using the victim’s motorcycle and was arrested at the Tawau Police Station compound, he said adding a machete and a knife were seized from the suspect.

Peter said the suspect who is unemployed has four past criminal records from 2014 until 2019 involving drug abuse offenses.

The suspect will be remanded under Section 117 starting December 26 at the Tawau Magistrate’s Court for further investigation under Section 392/397 of the Penal Code, he added.