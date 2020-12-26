Chef first Sabahan to receive Sinopharm vaccine

KOTA KINABALU: When the United Arab Emirates (UAE) started offering free trials of Covid-19 vaccine, a 35-year-old Sabahan specialty chef grabbed the opportunity to be among those who volunteered.

Walter Dee Joseph, who hails from Kampung Paung Membakut has been working in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of UAE, for 12 years.

Abu Dhabi announced the launch of the world’s first Phase III trials of an inactivated vaccine against Covid-19 in July this year.

The vaccine — Sinopharm, was developed by China with 86% efficacy (announced by the developer).

Relating his experience, Walter said: “The whole process took about 45 minutes; I volunteered myself for the vaccine, which started with the first jab at SK Medical Centre Abu Dhabi on October 28 at 12.30 pm.

“At the counter, a receptionist asked to see my Emirates ID, and he keyed in my details on his computer. I was jubilant and thanked him and his colleagues for helping us take the jab. He then asked me to e-sign a form on a tab. I was then issued a wrist band that had my personal details.

“Then a nurse called me inside the clinic room to check my blood pressure, pulse, weight and height, and asked me some questions about my health status, allergies, and if I had any illnesses. After that, I met the doctor, who explained everything about the vaccine. She answered all my queries.

“I finally got the vaccine, and I went to an observation room. Another nurse checked my pulse and blood pressure before I left the venue.

“So far, no side effects felt, just overwhelmed with an elevated feeling that we are seeing the light at the end of this dark tunnel called the pandemic,” said Walter when sharing his story with The Borneo Post.

He is most probably the first Sabahan in the world to receive the Sinopharm vaccine.

According to him, his initial reaction was to see whether he is prepared enough mentally and physically before taking this vaccine.

With no reactions after the first dose, he completed the vaccine with the second and final dose 21 days after.

After completing the vaccine, Walter said he received mixed reactions from relatives and friends from all over the world, including his loved ones back home.

The most common inquiry, he said, was whether the vaccine was by Pfizer or was it the Chinese vaccine.

“I feel that Malaysians and Sabahans back home are eager to see the end of this pandemic and many are eager to get hold of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I hope that the vaccine will be available soon for them as well. We shouldn’t play with the virus. It’s a game of life and death. And we should do the game in favor of life, and vaccination is part of that.

“I personally thank the UAE government, and also the medical staff in Abu Dhabi for the opportunity,” he added.