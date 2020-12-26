Covid-19: 6 new cases in Sarawak today involving 2 local transmissions, 4 imported cases

KUCHING (Dec 26): Sarawak recorded six new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 1,105.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said two of these new cases were local transmissions while the rest were imported cases.

“Six new Covid-19 positive cases were detected today, five cases in Bintulu and one from Lawas,” said SDMC in its daily statement.

According to SDMC, Case 1,100 involves a female Sarawakian, who was tested positive for the virus, before visiting her family in Miri.

“The case took the rT-PCR test on Dec 24 and was found Covid-19 positive. The case was asymptomatic and has been referred to Miri Hospital for medical attention.”

The case did not have any history of travelling outside Lawas and had no contact with any Covid-19 positive case.

SDMC said Case 1,101 involved a South African male who works at a factory in Bintulu.

The case took a swab test on Dec 24 and the result came back positive. The case was asymptomatic and had been referred to Bintulu Hospital for medical attention.

SDMC said the case did not travel outside Bintulu or had come into contact with any Covid-19 positive case, and hence was categorised as local transmission.

It said Case 1,102 involved a local male from Terengganu, a high-risk area, who entered the state through Bintulu Airport on Dec 17.

SDMC said the case was ordered for home quarantine because his first swab test on Dec 17 came back negative for the virus.

However, the second swab test for the case on Dec 24 came back positive. The case has been referred to Bintulu Hospital for treatment.

“The case visited Masjid Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur on Dec 16 before entering Sarawak.”

SDMC said Case 1,103 involved a local private healthcare staff who recently returned from Putrajaya, a high-risk area.

The case entered Sarawak through Bintulu Airport on Dec 17 and was ordered to quarantine at home.

The case’s first swab test result on Dec 17 was negative, but the second screening on Dec 24 came back positive for Covid-19. The case is receiving treatment at Bintulu Hospital.

SDMC said Case 1,104 involved a male Sarawakian student who recently came back from Perak, a high-risk area.

It said the case entered the state through Bintulu Airport on Dec 17 and was ordered to quarantine at home.

“The first swab test result on Dec 17 was negative but the second swab test on Dec 24 found the case to be positive for Covid-19. The case has been referred to Bintulu Hospital for medical attention.”

SDMC said Case 1,105 involved a male Sarawakian student who recently returned from Kuala Lumpur, a high-risk area.

The case entered the state through Bintulu Airport on Dec 17 and was ordered to undergo quarantine at the quarantine centre in Bintulu.

SDMC said the case’s first test result on Dec 17 was negative but the second swab test on Dec 24 came back as positive for the virus. The case is being treated at Bintulu Hospital.

“The case had attended a religious event at Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur in the last 14 days, before he entered Sarawak,” it added.

SDMC said contact tracing for all these new cases are being carried out.

It added that the state recorded one recovery and discharge case, bringing the total number of recoveries and discharges in Sarawak to 1,062 cases or 96.11 per cent of the total infections.