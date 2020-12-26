Covid-19: Bintulu, Lawas now yellow zones after local transmissions detected

KUCHING (Dec 26): Bintulu and Lawas are now categorised as yellow zones after both areas recorded one Covid-19 local transmission case each today.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), in its daily update statement, said the new case in Lawas involved a Sarawakian woman who tested positive for the virus on Dec 24.

It added that the new case reported in Bintulu involved a South African male, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec 24.

“The status of Bintulu and Lawas has been changed from green to yellow after each having reported one local transmission case,” said SDMC.

Two other districts that remain as yellow zones are Sibu and Kuching.

SDMC said Sibu reported two local transmission cases and Kuching had one such case in the last 14 days.

According to SDMC, a total of 24 individuals are still receiving treatment at various hospitals across the state.

Of the total, it said 10 cases were from Sarawak General Hospital followed by six cases in Miri Hospital, five cases in Bintulu Hospital and three cases in Sibu Hospital.

SDMC added that the state recorded six persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases today.