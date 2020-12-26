Kpg Sait-Muk Ayun in dire need of basic amenities, laments PSB Mambong branch chairman

KUCHING (Dec 26): Kampung Sait-Muk Ayun in Upper Padawan is in dire need of basic amenities, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Mambong branch chairman Sanjan Daik.

He said the folks at that village have been deprived in almost all aspects of basic amenities even though their village has been in existence since 2012.

Having recently visited the village, he said he was told by the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) head Taser Kunut that there were no roads, no electricity and water supply, and no telecommunications coverage there.

According to Sanjan, the only way to reach this village was via boat from Bengoh dam as it was not yet linked by road.

He also said the village folks used their own generator sets to power the electrical appliances in their respective houses.

The Kampung Sait-Muk Ayun villagers were originally from Kampung Sait before the construction of Bengoh dam.

While most of the villagers were relocated at Bengoh Resettlement Scheme (BRS) near Kampung Semadang, the other families set up Kampung Sait-Muk Ayun as they were very reluctant to leave their ancestral lands.

Sanjan said that when asked why they refused to be relocated to BRS, Taser told him the compensation offered by the government was insufficient.

“Furthermore, Taser told me that they were very reluctant to leave our lands which they had inherited from their ancestors,” he added.

According to information relayed to him by Taser, Sanjan said there are 28 families in the village with a total population of about 200 people living in individual houses built on the hill slopes.

He was also told by Taser that the village folks there were hoping the government can build a road to their village.

He also said Taser hoped the government would supply them with electricity which could be generated by solar panel, and to erect a telecommunication tower so that they can have telephone line and internet connections.

On a related note, Sanjan said he with a group of PSB members visited the village last Saturday (Dec 19) after receiving a call for help.

“During the visit, we handed over food items such as rice, sugar, cooking oil, beehoon, biscuits and coffee powder to the villagers as Christmas gifts.

“It is hoped that the little help that we have given them could help ease their hardship,” said Sanjan.