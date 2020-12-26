Man arrested, RM5,274 fags, blades seized

TAWAU: The General Operation Force (GOF) seized smuggled cigarettes and several samurai swords and other knives in a raid on an unnumbered house at Ladang Binuang Benta Wawasan Sdn Bhd on Wednesday.

According to GOF 14th Battalion commanding officer Supt. Mohd Yacob Murad, acting on public information, a team consisting of officers and members of the Semporna ‘B’ company led by Inspector Karmjit Singh A/L Alter Singh carrying out Road Check Point (RCP) and Long Distance Patrol (RJJ) duties at Kalabakan-Sapulut Road raided the house around 1.15 am.

He said during the raid, a 45-year-old foreign man was inside the house. The man had a passport as an identity document believed to be working as a ‘foreman’ at the farm.

As a result of further inspections in the house, the raiding team found 49 packs of cigarettes of various brands. Among the cigarette brands found were Premium brand cigarettes, World Tower, green LA, red LA and red Astro cigarettes.

According to Mohd Yacob, the team also found three samurai swords, three machetes and six knives hidden behind the bedroom door.

The arrested man and seized items estimated at RM5,274 were taken to the Tawau Police Station for further investigation.