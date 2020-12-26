No political talks with Umno – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has clarified that there are no political talks with Umno after a picture of him having dinner with Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi went viral.

Shafie said the photo was taken at a dinner on Friday night after he attended the tahlil prayers for Najib’s mother Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah, the widow of second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak, who died on December 18.

“I was attending the tahlil prayers for Tun Rahah.

“There is nothing political about it. I personally know the family and I went to pay my respects to Tun Rahah,” he said Saturday.

He said that he could not attend the funeral of Tun Rahah as he was in Sabah attending the State Legislative Assembly Sitting from December 18 to 23 in Kota Kinabalu.

He said that the Queen was also present at Friday’s tahlil prayers and he joined in the dinner following the prayers.

Tun Rahah was buried at the Heroes’ Mausoleum at Masjid Negara on December 19 and the tahlil ceremony was at the Ar-Rahah Mosque, Kampung Kerinchi on Friday (December 25).