186 new cases, one death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 186 new positive Covid-19 cases and one death in Penampang today.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, who is also the Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said a new cluster was reported in Tawau, dubbed the Jalan SEDCO Cluster with 14 cumulative cases.

“The cluster was detected through close contact screening among colleagues of a frozen food shop,” he said.

Kota Kinabalu and Tawau each registered 40 new cases today, followed by Penampang (22), Putatan (13), Sandakan (10), Kalabakan (10), Papar (9), Lahad Datu (8), Kudat (7), Tuaran (6), Ranau (4), Keningau (4), Semporna (3), Beluran (3), Kuala Penyu (3) and one case each in Kota Belud, Kunak, Tenom and Beaufort.

Kudat has also been reclassified from red zone to orange zone.

Masidi said 109 cases or 58.6 percent of the new cases yesterday were detected through close contact screenings, 31 cases or 16.7 percent through symptomatic screenings, 30 cases or 16.1 percent through new and existing clusters and 16 cases or 8.6 percent from other categories.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 219 patients had recovered and discharged from hospitals today, bringing the cumulative recoveries to 33,790.

“A total of 1,557 patients are still undergoing treatment, including 564 in hospitals and 993 at the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres.

“A total of 56 patients are in the intensive care unit while 16 require ventilation aids.”

On another note, he said the State Government had distributed 304,415 food baskets to the target groups so far.