Bau police apprehend 3 local men for allegedly smuggling 7 Indonesians into country

KUCHING (Dec 27): The police apprehended three local men for allegedly being involved in smuggling seven Indonesians at different locations around Kampung Buso, Bau on Saturday.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Naon said the three suspects aged 26, 28 and 30 were arrested during a raid conducted at the area.

“All three suspects have been apprehended and are being investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) 2007,” he said in a statement today.

The arrest of the three suspects was a follow-up to the arrest of the seven Indonesians during a raid at a house in Jalan Buan Buso, Bau at 11am on Friday.

Poge added that the raid was conducted by a team from the district police Crime Investigation Division.

All of the foreigners are detained under Section 6(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

The case is currently under investigation.