Covid-19: 1,196 new cases and 1 death reported in M’sia, 1 new cluster emerges

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 27): A total of 1,196 positive COVID-19 cases with one new cluster and one death were reported in the country today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this brings the cumulative figure for positive COVID-19 cases to 105,096.

In a statement today, he said Selangor recorded the most cases with 392, followed by Kuala Lumpur (202), Johor (194) and Sabah (186).

The other states which reported new cases are Negeri Sembilan with 39 cases, Penang (37), Kelantan (31), Perak (30), Kedah (27), Melaka (23), Labuan (12), Pahang (9), Putrajaya (6), Terengganu (5) and Sarawak (3)

Dr Noor Hisham said five of the new cases were imported – two were detected in Selangor and three in Sarawak.

He said 997 cases had recovered today, bringing the cumulative figure for recoveries to 84,411, or 80.3 per cent of the total number of cases.

The sole fatality reported involved a 71-year-old Malaysian man in Sabah, he added.

On the new cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said it is known as the Jalan Sedco Cluster, which brings the number of clusters reported so far to 484.

The latest cluster involved work sites in Tawau and Kalabakan in Sabah, whose index case was confirmed COVID-19 positive on Dec 20 via screening of symptomatic individuals. To date, 26 individuals in the cluster have been screened and 14 have been detected positive.

He said three clusters – Kerengge, Alila and Gemilang – ended today, raising to 271 the number of clusters which has ended so far and leaving 213 active clusters.

Dr Noor Hisham said 45 clusters reported new cases today, with Tampoi Jaya Cluster recording the highest at 78 cases, followed by Jalan Stadium Building Site Cluster (63) and Beringin Cluster (30). – Bernama