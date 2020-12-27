Kpg Boyan, Gersik, Sourabaya now enjoying high speed internet after Telekom expands Unifi service

KUCHING (Dec 27): Kampung Boyan, Gersik and Sourabaya can now enjoy high speed internet with the expansion of Unifi service by Telekom Malaysia.

Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said this will meet their internet needs like online studies, online marketing and surfing at faster speed.

“To have faster internet speed has always been the wish of the folks here, and finally they get their wish fulfilled,” he said at the launching of ‘Juh Tukar ke Unifi @ Tebingan Sungai BGS’ today.

He added that high speed internet is a necessity especially during the Covid-19 pandemic when everything shifted online.

“Internet is important for education as schools closed due to the pandemic. Studies are done online, and with high speed internet, students’ education is not disrupted by the pandemic.”

As of the launch day, he said 50 per cent of the 250 ports installed have been taken up by the villagers.

At the same time, he urge villagers, especially young entrepreneurs to use the Unifi service to promote local products like ‘kek lapis Sarawak’ and ‘ikan terubok masin’ and other tourism products internationally.

Meanwhile, TM Sarawak general manager Jafer Sadiq Abdul Lathiff said the service provided will be able to cater to the folks digital lifestyle.

“We will also continue to upgrade the network infrastructure beyond Kampung BGS to fulfill the increasing demand for unifi. This has become more essential as the nation adapts to the new normal and Sarawakians to reap the benefits of digital communications.”

At the event, a digital marketing workshop was also help for 20 aspiring entrepreneurs from the area.

Present was Kuching district officer Awang Yusuf Awang Mostapha.