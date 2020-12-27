Lo: Renewal works for Sg Maong Bazaar will include multi-level car park, night market

KUCHING (Dec 27): The proposed RM13-million urban renewal works for Sungai Maong Bazaar at Mile 3 here will include the construction of a multi-storey car park as well as the reinstatement of a night market, said Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang.

“This market at third mile here has been around for as long as I could remember and it has grown from a small little market back then to its current size, attracting significant crowd every day,” said Lo, who is also Batu Kitang assemblyman.

He said the proposed urban renewal and rejuvenation works for the bazaar will be submitted for consideration to be listed in the 12th Malaysian Plan as to provide a better environment as well as a hub for community engagement for Kuching residents.

“The proposed urban renewal project will feature a new market with multi-storey car park, upgrading of streetscape and internal traffic circulation and reinstatement of night market,” he said during the installation of a new ‘Tua Pek Kong’ deity at a temple located near the Sungai Maong bazaar here today.

Aside from the bazaar’s rejuvenation works, the other urban renewal initiatives submitted for the 12th Malaysian Plan included the rejuvenation of Kota Sentosa bazaar at Mile 7 and Kota Padawan bazaar at Mile 10.

The rejuvenation works for Kota Sentosa market is expected to cost RM44 million, with the construction of a new Sentosa market with multi-level carpark, Sentosa Town Square, pedestrian bridge overhead, urban park, riverside pedestrian walk and streetscape upgrading.

Meanwhile, the urban renewal of Kota Padawan bazaar will cost RM25 million and it will see a new MPP Square, MPP boulevard, introduction of MPP day and night market, a pitcher plant and ethnobotany garden and a recreation park.

Among those attending the deity’s installation ceremony was Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Batu Lintang assembly See Chee How.