MIS strictly monitoring premises with halal certification to ensure imported meat are halal

KUCHING (Dec 27): The Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) is strictly monitoring premises with ‘halal’ certification to ensure their imported meat are legitimately ‘halal’.

This is to ensure the ‘halal’ meat cartel scandal that happened in West Malaysia does not happen here, said Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

“MIS, through Islamic Affairs Department Sarawak’s (Jais) Halal Department monitored and checked abattoirs for the past two weeks, from Kuching to Miri, and did not find what happened in West Malaysia, happening here,” he said when met after the launching of ‘Juh Tukar ke Unifi @ Tebingan Sungai BGS’ today.

He added that the Jais checks at eight main abattoirs in the state revealed that all were using ‘halal’ certificates issued by Jais.

Aside from that Jais also conducts checks at abattoirs twice a month to ensure that the operators follow the set guidelines and SOPs by Jais and Jakim.

He added that Jais Halal Department will next conduct checks at places that store imported ‘halal’ meats and co-operate with Customs department and other agencies to ensure the meats are really ‘halal’.

“We will hold a meeting soon to get information on the imported ‘halal’ meat in the State after getting the result from the investigation at these storage places,” he said.

He was asked to comment about the fake ‘halal’ certified imported meat cartel in West Malaysia which is a hot topic.

Earlier this month, a cartel was busted for smuggling frozen meat from China, Ukraine, Brazil and Argentina and repackaging them with fake ‘halal’ logo for distribution throughout Malaysia. The meats were smuggled via Pasir Gudang and Tanjung Pelepas ports.

During a raid at a warehouse in Senai, Johor, 1,500 ton of frozen meat valued at RM30 million were seized.