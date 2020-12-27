MMA urges proper regulation of online healthcare services

KUCHING: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has called for the sourcing of healthcare services and medication online, caused primarily by the pandemic, to be properly regulated.

“An audit by the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) and the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) on online healthcare services should be conducted to safeguard patients,” said its president Professor Dato Dr Subramaniam Muniandy in a statement.

While online health consultations were an important adjunct during the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Subramaniam said it must be accompanied with the highest and strictest standards of data privacy, medical, legal and ethical considerations.

“Doctors who offer online services must take cognizant of the limits of online consultations and advise patients needing face to face consultations when cases warrant proper physical examinations or when communication barriers exist online.”

The most comprehensive approach must be taken with every consultation so that an accurate diagnosis can be made by doctors with the appropriate management instituted in the best interest of the patient, the statement added.

“Convenience must never compromise the safety and health outcomes of patients.”

The association said the sale of medicine was governed by the Poison Act 1952 and its regulations and any deviation from the rules and regulations of the Act may threaten patient’s safety and is subject to the legal ambit of the Act.

“In particular, the supply of medications for common chronic non-communicable diseases (NCD) such as hypertension, diabetes or hypercholesterolaemia must be accompanied with proper counselling, appropriate tests or examinations to ensure optimal patient health.”

Reviews by medical professionals at regular intervals of three to six months are important to note the efficacy of treatment and medications should not be repeated without regular follow-ups.

Dr Subramaniam added that online consultation and prescriptions must never be used as “a tool of convenience” for repeated medication supply without the appropriate medical counselling and thorough assessment of patient condition.

MCC, he stressed, has strict ethical codes that every registered doctor in this country must comply with and the purpose is to maintain the highest standard of professionalism and integrity to protect the welfare of patients.

“MMC as the guardian of the patients and profession should take these issues seriously by guiding the doctors and safeguarding patients or it will appear to be a toothless tiger.”

“While we agree that online health services are integral to the provision of healthcare and its potential has yet to be fully realised by many, we insist that first and foremost, it must do no harm to patients and the public,” the statement added.