No directive, fatwa on Merry Christmas stickers, says Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi

KUCHING: ‘Merry Christmas’ stickers can be used on products to wish celebrants, including on ‘halal’ products.

Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said that there was no directive or fatwa from relevant authorities on this in Sarawak.

“In Sarawak we do not follow what is said by the Department of Islamic Development (Jakim). Therefore, we can send wishes to those who celebrate Christmas,” he said when met after the launching of ‘Juh Tukar ke unifi @ Tebingan Sungai BGS’ today.

He added that the state government only referred to Islamic Affairs Department Sarawak (Jais) and Sarawak Islamic Council about anything involving Islam religion.

“‘Merry Christmas’ stickers can also be put on any products without any restrictions.”

He was asked to comment if putting on such stickers will cancel the ‘halal’ certification on ‘halal’ products.

On Friday, Jakim deputy director-general (Operations) Datuk Abdul Aziz Jusoh said that there were no provisions for other religious celebrations in the Malaysia Halal Certification (Domestic) Procedure Manual 2020. This manual and the Malaysian Halal Management System (MHMS) only apply to applicants and holders of the Malaysia Halal Certificate.

Abdul Aziz said that festive wishes are allowed on products if they are produced not to be displayed in halal-certified premises or on products with the halal logo.

A local news portal on Dec 24 reported that a store rejected a customer’s request to write “Merry Christmas” on the cake he ordered to be delivered to his friend because it was in the process of getting a halal certificate from Jakim.