PBK rubbishes proposal to identify all Malaysians as Malays

MIRI: Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan is against the idea of all Malaysians to be classified as Malays as espoused by by former PAS president Dr Burhanuddin Al-Helmy and now re-kindled by Umno MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

He said Malaysia is multi-cultural and multi-religious with many races and it is not acceptable for all Malaysians be classified as Malays.

He was responding to a statement by Razaleigh Hamzah who was quoted in a statement reported by Malaysiakini on Dec 24 of reviving Dr Burhanuddin’s idea of a Malay nation.

The veteran Umno politician said that would mean that all citizens, irrespective of race or descent, to be regarded as Malays as Nusantara has already become Tanah Melayu and it is befitting that all Malaysians are regarded as Malays.

In a statement issued yesterday, Voon said for the betterment of Malaysia, Razaleigh Hamzah should now retire as he lacks ideas of how to bring the country idea forward.

According to Voon, Razaleigh Hamzah’s proposal will cause racial tension among Malaysians, and non-Malay Sarawakians will surely oppose this vehemently as they are fed up with such nonsense from PAS and Umno politics in past 57 years.

“To call Indians, Chinese, Ibans, Bidayuhs, Kenyahs, Kelabits, Lun Bawang and other indigenous races in Sarawak and Sabah was never an idea of the founders of Malaysia. This was never in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 too,” he added.

If all Malaysians were be called Malays, he argued, this will lead to the automatic change of faith or religion of all non-Malay citizens in Malaysia as the federal constitution stipulated that all Malays are Muslims.

All churches, Buddhist, Toaist, Sikh and Indian temples have to close because these prayer houses will no longer be relevant, he said.

The PBK president pointed out that the majority of Sarawakians are Christians and Buddhists living harmoniously with each other.

He called on Sarawakians to support PBK candidates in the coming state election to check such unpleasant political moves by Umno and PAS being imposed on other races and religions.