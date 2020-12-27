‘Project of Love’ raises RM42,498 for charity

KUCHING: An online charity sale programme called ‘Project of Love’, backed by Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, has successfully raised RM42,498 for eight charitable homes and organisations here.

The charitable homes and organisations were Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society, Sarawak Society for the Blind, The Salvation Army, Sarawak Cheshire Home, Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng, Sarawak Society for the Deaf, Kuching Senior Citizens Service Centre, and Suria Kuching Community Based Rehabilitation Organisation.

“I must express my gratitude to all the kind and generous folks in Kuching for making the ‘Project of Love’, an online charity sale programme, a success,” See said in a statement.

The Batu Lintang assemblyman also thanked local companies that generously contributed their mostly locally made products for the online charity sale as well as works of local talents such as handicrafts and calligraphy.

Selangau member of parliament and Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian also performed a song during the programme and raked in generous public donations for charity.

The programme was conducted over three evenings.