Teenager perishes in fatal hit-and-run at Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa

KUCHING (Dec 27): A teenage boy perished in a road accident involving three vehicles at a roundabout in Kilometre 5, Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa in Kota Samarahan on Saturday night.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased had been identified as Muhammad Zaim Rahimi Zamri, 13, from Kampung Sebandi Ulu, Asajaya.

He said the police received call on the accident at around 10pm, adding that the incident involved the motorcycle ridden by the deceased, a car and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

“The accident occured when the MPV which was moving from Summer Mall was using the middle lane at the roundabout, heading towards Uptown Kota Samarahan

“When exiting the roundabout, a car from the same direction that was moving at the left lane heading to Asajaya rammed the motorcycle which was moving in between the MPV and the car,” he said in a statement today.

He said the car had first hit the motorcycle before the victim fell. The victim was then hit by the MPV – as a result, the victim perished at the scene.

“The car’s driver fled the scene,” he said, adding that the weather condition was good during the time.

The deceased was then brought to the Forensics at Sarawak General Hospital for further action.

The case is currently investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.